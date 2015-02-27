Economic Survey: Eight percent growth rate can be expected in 2015-16

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday tabled the Economic Survey for fiscal 2014-2015, making it clear that an overall growth rate of over eight percent can be expected for the following year 2015-16.
The major highlights of the survey that reviews the Indian economy over the past year are as following-
A growth rate of over eight per cent expected for the coming year.
Inflation shows a declining trend during the year 2014-15 (April-December)
Decline in inflation by over six percentage points since late 2013.
Double digit growth trajectory is possible now.
Price subsidies do not appear to have had a transformative effect on the living standards of the poor.
External Sector is returning to the path of strength and resilience.
Manufacturing and services sector equally important for growth of economy.
