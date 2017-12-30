Eight MLAs resign from Meghalaya Assembly to join BJP ally

In a major blow to the ruling in led by Mukul Sangma, five of its MLAs including former Rowell Lyngdoh, resigned from the to join the People's Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Three more legislators have also resigned from the Assembly to join the NPP, which include from United and Independents Stephanson Mukhim and Hopeful Bamon.

The MLAs, who gave up their assembly seats, are Sniawbhalang Dhar, Comingone Ymbon, Prestone Tynsong, and of Congress, from and Independents Stephanson Mukhim and Hopeful Bamon.

The development comes just ahead of assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year in February.

The now has been left with 24 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly.

However, Sangma, with support of independent and allies, will continue to remain the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)