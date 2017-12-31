JUST IN
Eleven injured in mine explosion in Afghanistan

ANI  |  Kabul [Afghanistan] 

At least 11 people have been injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif city of Balkh province.

The Tolo News quoted the local officials as saying that the blast occurred Saturday evening when a magnetic mine was placed in a Police Ranger and detonated.

Two military personnel were among the injured.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for medical assistance.

No group has commented on the incident so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 15:50 IST

