Eminem, Beyonce to headline 2018s #Coachella

That time of the year is here when all the music freaks will go out and have a blast because #Coachella is all set to take them on an awesome musical journey and the line-up includes some of the biggest names in the industry.
According to E! Online, famous musicians like Eminem, Beyonce and The Weeknd have been confirmed to headline the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
The 'Hills' hit-maker is set to perform at the annual music extravaganza at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on April 13 and 20.
Eminem, who made a comeback last year at the festival, will perform on April 15 and 22, whilst Beyonce - who had to pull out of the 2017 festival as she was expecting her twins - will perform on April 14 and 21.
Other performers, across the weekend, include SZA, Kygo, Haim, Tyler, the Creator, St Vincent and Post Malone.
Chic feat, Nile Rodgers, Cardi B and French Montana will also perform.
The 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place on April 13 - 15 and April 20 - 22.
