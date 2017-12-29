Former Liberian on Thursday won the country's presidential elections, defeating in a runoff.

The announcement was made by the country's commission chairman, He said that will succeed incumbent as Liberia's next month, reported.

According to the commission figures, had taken 61.5 percent of the vote. At least, 98.1 percent of the Liberians cast their ballots in the

earlier topped the first round of voting in October with 38.4 percent of ballots, but failed to win the mandatory 50 percent mark to avoid a runoff. Boakai came a distant second with 28.8 percent.

Sirleaf's office said that it had set up a team for the proper management and orderly transfer of executive power from one democratically elected to another.

Liberia, a country located in the western part of Africa, has been ravaged by back-to-back civil wars between 1989-2003. Further political instabilities have prevented any democratic handover of power since then. Thursday's results marked the first democratic transition of since 1944.

The (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, hailed the peaceful conduct of the vote and praised the government, political parties and the people of for the orderly poll.

The 51-year-old is the only African to be FIFA's ' Of The Year' and to win the coveted 'Ballon d'Or' for in 1995. In 1989, 1994 and 1995, he was named the 'African of the Year'. In 1996, he was named the 'African of the Century'.

played for Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan in the 1990s before moving to England late in his career for spells at Chelsea and Manchester City. He retired from and joined active in 2002.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)