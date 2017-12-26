JUST IN
'Face Unlock' feature to be introduced in OnePlus 5

ANI  |  New York [USA] 

In a late Christmas gift to its customers, smartphone giant OnePlus announced that its 'Face Unlock' feature will be introduced on its earlier flagship model, OnePlus 5.

The feature, which is currently available on OnePlus 5T, will be brought to the older version due to popular demand, co-founder of OnePlus, Carl Pei revealed.

"Due to popular demand, Face Unlock is coming for the OnePlus 5. Thanks for the feedback, and merry Christmas!" he tweeted.

However, it is unclear when the feature will be rolled out.

OnePlus isn't the only model with this feature.

In September this year, Apple introduced Face ID on iPhone X, its anniversary edition. Using a combination of infrared cameras and 3D depth sensing technology, the software helps recognise a user's face, or the Face ID, which can subsequently be used to unlock the phone, authorize Apple Pay payments, and even create customised animated emojis, or simply, emojis.

