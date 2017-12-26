'Face Unlock' feature to be introduced in OnePlus 5

In a late gift to its customers, giant announced that its 'Face Unlock' feature will be introduced on its earlier flagship model, 5.

The feature, which is currently available on 5T, will be brought to the older version due to popular demand, of OnePlus, revealed.

"Due to popular demand, Face Unlock is coming for the 5. Thanks for the feedback, and merry Christmas!" he tweeted.

However, it is unclear when the feature will be rolled out.

isn't the only model with this feature.

In September this year, introduced Face ID on X, its anniversary edition. Using a combination of infrared cameras and 3D depth sensing technology, the recognise a user's face, or the Face ID, which can subsequently be used to unlock the phone, authorize Pay payments, and even create customised animated emojis, or simply, emojis.

