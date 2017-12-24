Families mourn army personnel killed in J-K's Keri

Mourning the death of personnel, who lost their lives in ceasefire violation by in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, their families on Sunday sought the Union government's action against the neighbouring country.

"He lost his life for the nation... but the concern is why the is not taking any action. So many sons of the nation lost their lives at the border," said Sepoy Pargat Singh's father

The jawans family urged for government's action to deal with and lamented, "He always wanted to go in the army, even when we tried stopping him he was adamant."

Sepoy Singh is survived by his parents, wife and a three-year old son, who are yet to cope with their loss.

Mother of was also shattered with the loss of their son in the attack.

She said, "My son had promised to visit us next year, but for us, now that year is never going to come," she said.

The bodies of the jawans are expected to reach later in the day.

Earlier on Saturday, two jawans and an officer lost their lives and one other got injured when on Saturday violated ceasefire in the Keri sector of along the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing when 120 Infantry Brigade, Batallion Area was on patrol, after which the retaliated.

