Fashion portal Rent It Bae expands to 11 cities

Delhi based premium fashion rental portal, Rent It Bae, on Friday announced that it has recently expanded its services to 11 more cities, covering the major metropolitan cities of India.
Users can rent a plethora of brands and designer labels for four days or more at 10 percent to 15 percent of the retail price.
However, the rental services in Delhi-NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida) such as same day delivery and studio trials; are different from those in expanded cities - Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Indore.
"India is a strong market for rentals, especially in cities like Chandigarh and Ludhiana where people are susceptible to rental clothing. The myriad of queries from these cities and success here, led to the expansion in other markets within a period of one-year of our launch," said co-founder and CEO, Rent It Bae, Aanchal Saini.
Rent It Bae wardrobe offers a variety of clothes and accessories from popular brands, including luxury labels such as Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani, Ritu Kumar and others.
The company also offers India's first unlimited fashion subscription service at Rs. 3999 for a month, whereby one can rent numerous clothes and accessories multiple times.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
