FBI Deputy Director to retire next year

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is planning to retire early next year.
McCabe plans to step down in a few months, when he is fully eligible for pension benefits. That is expected to happen in early March, the Washington Post reported.
McCabe, who sat before three congressional committees this week, has been under fire from congressional Republicans who have been questioning the political bias at the FBI and also the law enforcement agency's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.
McCabe served as former FBI Director James Comey's deputy and has also been repeatedly questioned about the agency's actions during the 2016 presidential race.
Reacting to the reports, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter and stated, "How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin' James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife's campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?"
The 49-year-old McCabe faced criticism specifically after it was revealed that his wife, who ran for Virginia state Senate in 2015, received hefty amount of campaign donations from a political action committee led by Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Clinton ally.
In an another tweet, Trump, said, "FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!"
