(FBI) is planning to retire early next year.

McCabe plans to step down in a few months, when he is fully eligible for pension benefits. That is expected to happen in early March, the Post reported.

McCabe, who sat before three congressional committees this week, has been under fire from congressional Republicans who have been questioning the political bias at the FBI and also the enforcement agency's handling of the email investigation.

McCabe served as former FBI James Comey's deputy and has also been repeatedly questioned about the agency's actions during the 2016

Reacting to the reports, US took to and stated, "How can FBI Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin' James Comey, of the Phony investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife's campaign by Puppets during investigation?"

The 49-year-old McCabe faced criticism specifically after it was revealed that his wife, who ran for state in 2015, received hefty amount of campaign donations from a political action committee led by Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a ally.

In an another tweet, Trump, said, "FBI is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!"

