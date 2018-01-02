Fire at Pak law ministry's building destroys important documents

Several important documents were burnt after a fire erupted in the storeroom of Pakistan's Ministry of and Justice building, which also housed a project office of the China- Economic Corridor (CPEC), on Tuesday.

According to the Geo News, the fire was caused due to an electrical short-circuit.

No casualty has been reported so far.

The authorities informed they were still uncertain about the documents destroyed in the fire.

Earlier on September 10, 2017, two people had died and five injured after a fire broke out at a building in the Islamabad's Red Zone.

A record of Pakistani Rupees 50 billion worth project was also reportedly burnt in the fire.

