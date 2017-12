Buying furniture and other appliances which one might not need in the long run can be a cumbersome process. Moreover, if one is short on cash, or shifting homes every few months, these movables, seems like a better option.

There are several websites that let one rent beds, tables, sofas, dining table, almirah etc. Some of these platforms own the items, while others act as a middleman.

Given below is a list of five platforms from where one can rent furniture and home appliances:

Formula Group

Available in: The company operates seven offices in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Pune, and Bengaluru, and across the country.

is a fully integrated multiple services model that provides comprehensive for corporate and consumers under one roof.

The website provides customers with the widest range of home furniture for living room, bedroom, and dining room. They also provide office furniture which is both comfortable and elegant. Moreover, one can also customise furniture to suit their needs through this website.

Furlenco

A popular furniture and appliance rental platform, Furlenco claims to restore all items to mint condition before letting one rent them. Each item has a monthly rental fee and a minimum term for rent. For example a wardrobe could be available for a minimum duration of three months, before one gives it back.

The company covers damages up to Rs. 10,000, and also offers one free cleaning and one free relocation service as part of the package. Moreover, the pick-up and drop of these items is free, with delivery promised in seven days.

Furlenco offers basics such as a sofa for Rs. 799 per month, a refrigerator and washing machine at Rs. 2,000 per month, and a 32-inch TV, sofa, and a floor lamp, all at Rs. 2,350 per month. The company, however, charges one month's rent as deposit.

Rentomojo

Rentomojo asks one for a deposit amount of Rs. 500 and lets them rent all essential furniture and appliances. One can rent a wardrobe for Rs. 749 per month, a double bed for Rs. 1,089 per month, and a television, washing machine, and refrigerator combo at Rs. 3,737 per month.

The above prices are for a three-month holding period and the price decreases significantly if one can commit to a longer holding period. Rentmojo also offers a free maintenance and relocation service.

SabRentKaro

Available in: Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Vishakapatnam

SabRentKaro operates on a marketplace model, where anyone can list their gadgets, furniture, and bikes for rent. The website simply charges a 5 percent handling fee on all rentals.

The pricing varies a lot, owing to the marketplace model. The security deposit varies too.

SabRentKaro also has a program called Rent2Own, where one can rent things for the long-term, and after the period is complete, one can even own the item.

Rentmacha

Available in: Mumbai

Rentmacha has a standard minimum three month tenure, and reduces rates if one rents for a longer duration. However, one needs to pay a token amount as security deposit.

A bedroom package comprising a bed, mattress, bedside rack, and a wardrobe is available at Rs. 1,499 per month. An AC is available at Rs. 1,399 per month, while a washing machine costs Rs. 1,299 per month.

