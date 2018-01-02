Flights, trains delayed as dense fog continues in Delhi

woke up to dense fog for the second consecutive day, resulting in operations being stalled at both the International (IGI) Airport and the railway stations.

The low visibility has led to the cancellation of 21 trains.

64 trains have been delayed and 24 have been rescheduled.

Moreover, twenty domestic and international flights have been delayed, and six have been cancelled.

Earlier on Monday operations at the airport had been temporarily suspended in the wake of dense fog canopying the whole capital region and the visibility dropping below 50 metres.

