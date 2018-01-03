Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad to be sentenced today

A special (CBI) will be pronouncing the quantum of sentence for former who has been convicted in a case.

On December 23, the (RJD) chief along with 14 others was found guilty by the while seven accused including former were acquitted.

Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 900 crore from the exchequer were siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during '80s and '90s.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)