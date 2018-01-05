Fodder scam: Lalu sentencing deferred again

The Ranchi Special (CBI) will now pronounce the quantum of sentence against (RJD) chief in connection with tomorrow (Saturday).

Confirming the news, Lalu Prasad's Chittaranjan Sinha, said, "The quantum of sentence will be announced at 2 pm, tomorrow, via "

The also added that Lalu Yadav was dealing with a lot of health issues.

"Laluji has diabetes, blood pressure; he almost fainted yesterday," he said.

Earlier in the day, Lalu Yadav's filed a plea before the seeking minimum punishment for the party supremo on health grounds.

Lalu Prasad, in his plea, had mentioned, "I have no role in this scam directly; consider minimum punishment keeping in view my age and health grounds."

The RJD chief, along with 14 others, was found guilty by the court, while seven accused, including former Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted, on December 23.

Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 900 crore from the exchequer was siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during the '80s and '90s.

The had said that Vigilance Director General, (United) leader and former of Police DP Ojha were the mastermind in the scam.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)