Footage of the meeting is disheartening, says Jadhav's friends

After the mother and wife of former Indian Jadhav him in Pakistan's om Monday, his friends criticised the way the meeting took place, with a glass barrier in between, and requested Modi and to intervene in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, said, "The whole nation was waiting for last 22 months, for a glance of But the footage of the meeting is disheartening. took place for around 40 minutes, that too they were separated by a glass barrier and what they spoke was also recorded. This is a shameful act done by the "

"This step is taken up to show International of Justice (ICJ) that they have arranged a meeting with Jadhav's family on humanitarian grounds just to make the case stronger," added Subroto.

Subroto further alleged that has been tortured in the jail and expressed doubt on his physical condition.

Tulsi Das Pawar, another friend of Jadhav, said that did not do any favour by conducting such a meeting.

"We don't consider it to be a meeting. Jadhav's mother and wife him after 22 months and by extending their meeting time from 15 to 30 minutes, they did not do any favour", he said.

Pawar further requested Modi and to bring back Jadhav back to the country.

"I would like to say Prime Minsiter Modi and to use their power and bring Jadhav back to the country," he added.

Pawar too, like Mukerjee, alleged that has been tortured in in last 22 months.

High Commission in issued visas to Jadhav's mother and wife on December 20.

has repeatedly rejected New Delhi's plea for consular access to Jadhav at the International of Justice (ICJ), alleging he was not an ordinary person and had entered the country with intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

Dismissing India's stance on Jadhav, submitted its reply to the ICJ in the case on December 13. The reply, which was submitted by the Foreign Office's Director, Fariha Bugti, also claimed that Jadhav's case did not fall under the purview of the Convention.

Pakistan's reply came after submitted a written response to of the ICJ in the same case in September this year.

Jadhav was arrested in March 2016, in Balochistan, Pakistan, over charges of alleged involvement in 'espionage and subversive activities for India's intelligence agency - the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).'

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from where he had business interests after retiring from the

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Martial (FGCM) in Pakistan, on April 10.

The ICJ stayed the hanging, on May 18, after approached it against the death sentence.

