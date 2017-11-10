400,000 old cars will be seized in NCR as air quality enters 'red zone'

Around 400,000 old four-wheelers will be seized in the Capital Region, said the Transport Department on Friday.

The decision has been taken after the tough stance of the Green Tribunal (NGT) over pollution.

According to the department, 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol vehicles will be seized in the NCR districts.

Apart from it, the Pollution Control Board has also issued strict instructions to a dozen departments to reduce pollution in

On October 17, The Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority banned in Delhi, barring those used in metros and hospitals.

The decision came in the wake of degrading air quality in the capital, which entered into the 'Red Zone'.

The Supreme had also banned the sale of firecrackers during the to contain pollution levels in the capital.

Prior to this, the had issued prohibitory orders on stubble burning, as it had become a major concern for authorities, resulting in air pollution as well as reduction in soil fertility.

Following the orders of the Green Tribunal (NGT), state governments and district administration tightened strictures against stubble burning, and booked charges against farmers, who are not following orders.