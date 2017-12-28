Four-year-old girl allegedly raped in Sambalpur hospital

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a in a hospital here on Wednesday.

The third such incident reported from this district, the allegedly raped the minor in the district head quarter hospital here.

Following this, Swabhiman Sambalpur, a social organisation and many residents of the district the and demanded that the security agency, G5, be blacklisted in the state.

The complainants also demanded that a police outpost be functionary in the hospital.

However, ADMO stated that the accused has been arrested, and higher authorities have been informed of the incident.

"We have informed the We have also asked for better security arrangement to avoid any kind of lapse or misbehavior," Mishra told ANI.

The condition of the minor is presently stable. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)