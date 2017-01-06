FreeCharge, Twenty Four Seven tie-up to make grocery payments cashless

India's leading digital wallet and payments firm has announced its partnership with Twenty Four Seven, a leading 'round-the-clock' convenience format retail chain.

With this partnership, consumers can pay for more than 3500 products and services at every store using their wallet.

The customer just needs to install the app and scan the QR code at the outlet to make the payment. These products cut across categories like Beverages, Dairy, General Merchandise, House Needs, Ready Foods and Staples amongst several others. has over 45 stores in Delhi NCR region.

had recently announced its partnership with to offer cashless grocery purchase for its customers and has tie-ups with retail chains like HyperCity, Heritage Fresh, and now marking its presence in the category.

" has always focused on building consumer habits in the digital payments space and grocery shopping is one such use case which can help drive this transformation. Through this association, we'll help consumers go cashless for their grocery and other purchases at and experience the ease of digital payments," said Chief Business Officer FreeCharge, Sudeep Tandon.

users can also avail an astounding 20 per cent cashback offer on their purchases at on their purchases at the stores in Delhi.