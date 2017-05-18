French President Macron unveils gender-balanced cabinet

-
The newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron appointed his first cabinet, with women filling half of the 22 positions. It is unveiled two days after he chose a prime minister from the conservative Republicans party, Edouard Philippe.
The 22-member cabinet comprises 11 men and 11 women, and includes representatives from all political lines apart from the far-right National Front.
Heavy weight posts like Defense and Labor went to women. Sylvie Goulard became the Defence Minister, while Murielle Penicaud took the Labor office. Olympic fencing champion Laura Flessel became the Sports Minister.
The distinct gender even Cabinet granted offices like Health, Culture, Agriculture, Education and Digital Affairs to women.
Macron, who became the youngest President in the French history, appointed Edouard Philippe, center-right politician of the Republicans, as his Prime Minister.
According to CNN, Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's National Front criticized Macron's Cabinet picks, saying he had brought back "personalities who have already significantly demonstrated their complete incompetence."
The party added, "The large number of ministers from the ranks of the Republicans, in addition to the Prime Minister himself, also confirms that the Republicans will not be able to claim to be a force opposed to the power in place.
