JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

SIT releases sketches of suspects in Gauri Lankesh's murder
Business Standard

Gauri Lankesh murder: Karnataka SIT releases sketches, video of suspects

The police didn't confirm if the weapons used in the murder of writer M M Kalburgi and Lankesh were similar

ANI  |  Bengaluru 

Based on info we made sketches, we want cooperation from ppl so releasing sketches of the suspects: Police SIT. (Photo: Twitter, @ANI)
Based on info we made sketches, we want cooperation from ppl so releasing sketches of the suspects: Police SIT. (Photo: Twitter, @ANI)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Bengaluru Police on Friday released the sketches of the suspects in connection with the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Lankesh was shot dead at her residence by few unidentified assailants on September 5.

"Based on the information we have made the sketches, now we want cooperation from the people," the Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief, B K Singh, said here.

Singh said they had traced out that the suspects stayed somewhere in Bengaluru for minimum seven days, adding, "it could be more than 15 days also."

Singh further stated that they also have the video of the recce done by the suspects and they would be releasing it as well.
 

There are two suspects and the sketches have been made by two artists based on accounts of different eyewitnesses, he said.

Singh emphasised that they couldn't ascertain the religion of the suspects by their external appearances "like 'tilak or earrings' as they can be misleading too."

The police didn't confirm if the weapons used in the murder of writer M M Kalburgi and Lankesh were similar.

The SIT elaborated that they had investigated 200-250 people in connection with the case.

Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid described as an "anti-establishment" publication.

Following her murder, several protests, across the country and especially in prominent parts of Karnataka, took place, leading to a stricter probe into the incident.
 
First Published: Sat, October 14 2017. 13:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements