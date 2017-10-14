Gauri Lankesh murder: Karnataka SIT releases sketches, video of suspects

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Police on Friday released the sketches of the in connection with the of journalist

Lankesh was shot dead at her residence by few unidentified assailants on September 5.

"Based on the information we have made the sketches, now we want cooperation from the people," the Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief, B K Singh, said here.

Singh said they had traced out that the stayed somewhere in for minimum seven days, adding, "it could be more than 15 days also."

Singh further stated that they also have the video of the recce done by the and they would be releasing it as well.



#WATCH CCTV footage of one of the suspects in #GauriLankesh case. Police say, he was conducting recce before the murder. pic.twitter.com/6jfNJjMO5e — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2017

There are two and the sketches have been made by two artists based on accounts of different eyewitnesses, he said.

Singh emphasised that they couldn't ascertain the religion of the by their external appearances "like 'tilak or earrings' as they can be misleading too."

The police didn't confirm if the weapons used in the of writer and Lankesh were similar.

The SIT elaborated that they had investigated 200-250 people in connection with the case.

Lankesh was the editor of the Patrike, a tabloid described as an "anti-establishment" publication.

Following her murder, several protests, across the country and especially in prominent parts of Karnataka, took place, leading to a stricter into the incident.

