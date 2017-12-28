GB protesters end strike as government agrees to withdraw taxes

-
Protesters opposing the illegal imposition of taxes by Islamabad on Wednesday agreed to end their march towards Gilgit city after reaching an agreement with the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government.
According to the Dawn, the regional government has accepted most of the demands of the protesters.
The government bowed down before the protesters after a seven-day-long shutter-down and wheel-jam strike across the region.
They were demanding the withdrawal of taxes, such as income tax, withholding tax and banking transaction tax.
Yesterday, in a massive anti-Pakistan campaign, thousands of people from Skardu launched a historic long march towards Gilgit city.
Protesters chanted slogans like "Chalo-Chalo Gilgit Chalo" and "Gunda Tax. Namanzoor" as they will set to stage for a protest camp in Gilgit against Pakistan's oppressive policies.
The Awami Action Committee comprised of various political and religious parties, and civil society representatives at large are demanding a quashing of taxes imposed by Islamabad in Gilgit-Baltistan under Tax Adaptation Act 2012.
However, the imposition of taxes without granting constitutional rights to people of Gilgit-Baltistan is being strongly resisted in these areas for the last few months.
People stood up to the taxation law when they started being charged income tax, withholding tax and tax on banking transactions etc.
The protests for the past one week show no signs of abating, and there is no constructive dialogue taking place as yet.
Despite harsh weather conditions and a warning by Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman, the people of Gilgit Baltistan have decided to continue their protest until the withdrawal of taxes.
