GB protesters end strike as government agrees to withdraw taxes

Protesters opposing the illegal imposition of taxes by on Wednesday agreed to end their march towards city after reaching an agreement with the (GB)

According to the Dawn, the regional has accepted most of the demands of the protesters.

The bowed down before the protesters after a seven-day-long shutter-down and wheel-jam strike across the region.

They were demanding the withdrawal of taxes, such as tax, withholding and

Yesterday, in a massive anti- campaign, thousands of people from Skardu launched a historic long march towards city.

Protesters chanted slogans like "Chalo-Chalo Chalo" and "Gunda Namanzoor" as they will set to stage for a protest camp in against Pakistan's oppressive policies.

The comprised of various political and religious parties, and representatives at large are demanding a quashing of taxes imposed by in under Adaptation Act 2012.

However, the imposition of taxes without granting constitutional rights to people of is being strongly resisted in these areas for the last few months.

People stood up to the when they started being charged tax, withholding and on transactions etc.

The protests for the past one week show no signs of abating, and there is no constructive dialogue taking place as yet.

Despite harsh weather conditions and a warning by Hafeezur Rehman, the people of Baltistan have decided to continue their protest until the withdrawal of taxes.

