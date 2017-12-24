Gender pay gap a 'global' problem: Priyanka Chopra

The issue of gender pay gap has been the talk of the town for a while now. The latest celebrity to voice her opinion on the same is Global star

While talking to ANI, the 'Baywatch' said the gender pay gap is a "global problem" and exists in every profession.

"I think gender pay gap is a global problem. It exits in every profession, be it Hollywood, or the business sector where male are paid more than females. I feel it's a big problem and is not just confined to the film industry. My appearance on the top 10 list Forbes 100 celebrity list highlights the same problem," she said.

In the past, actresses including, Deepika Padukone, and have openly slammed the Hindi film industry for being biased towards the male actors.

When asked about her views on being the only female who made it to the top 10 in the 2017 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, the 'Baywatch' said, she feels extremely happy about the fact that she is at the position where at some point she is on the same level as her male counterparts as it usually does not happen in the film industry. The actress, however, said at the same time, it also raises a question why they were no more actresses on the top 10 list.

"I feel very happy about the fact that I am at a position at least at some point I am on the same level as my male counterparts are as it usually does not happen in the film industry. But at the same time, I also raise a question why they are no more actresses on the top 10 list."

By- Pallavi Soni

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)