GIFT and Deloitte sign MoU to promote IFSC operations

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), India's first operational smart city and International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) on Monday entered into an MoU with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, which renders consultancy services for mutual cooperation in areas related to international financial services. The MoU was signed by managing director and group CEO of GIFT, Ajay Pandey, and partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, Abhay Gupte, with an aim to assist domestic and international clients to set up operations in GIFT Both entities will also cooperate in the training and in organising seminars and conferences on selected topics for enhancement of the GIFT "We are delighted to enter into an MoU with Deloitte. With GIFT witnessing a substantial growth in the banking, insurance and capital market space, quality professional services would be required to support the establishment of businesses in the and their growth," said managing director and group CEO of GIFT, Ajay Pandey.

"Establishment of GIFT is one of the major steps towards positioning India amongst the leading financial services centre in the world. With substantial growth of financial services sector in India, we look forward to this association with GIFT and are glad to be a part of this endeavor," said partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, Abhay Gupte.

