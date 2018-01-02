Gillian Anderson confirms quitting 'The X Files'

'X Files' fans! We have some bad news for you.

Gillian Anderson, who portrays the role of Dana Scully, has confirmed that the upcoming of the show

would be the final one she returns for, bringing her role to an end.

Back in October, the suggested the season would be her last, though a statement from FOX at the time seemed to have

shot down any official departure, stating Anderson "has not commented on returning as it's premature in that she is

currently filming the new event "

In a recent interview with a leading US website, Anderson said, "I've said from the beginning this is it

for me. I was a bit surprised by people's [shocked] reaction to my announcement because my understanding was that this

was a single season."

This certainly seems to suggest that Season 11 will offer some finality to the story of and Fox Mulder

(David Duchovny); especially since the show's initial six-episode return ended on a tense cliffhanger, as Mulder was

near-death after contracting the contagion threatening to ravage the planet.

Recently, Chris Carter, the creator of the show, said, "The return of 'X-Files' is something that could continue on for

some time, but if it's to do so without Scully, we're not sure exactly how that would happen! The truth may be out there,

but it may not be something we'll find out for some time".

The eleventh season of 'The X-Files' returns in the US on Wednesday, January 3.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)