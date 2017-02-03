Maha textbook says 'ugliness' leads to dowry; NCW shoots letter to state

Condemning the State Education Board over the shocking content in a state textbook citing 'ugliness' as one of the reason for menace, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has assured that the matter has been taken into cognisance, while expressing concern that the incident indicates the unfortunate mindset that is promoting in many ways.

"We have immediately taken cognisance and have sent a letter to Education Minister Vinod Tawde, and we would also be writing to the Board under which this book is issued. If necessary, we will also ask the Centre to see that some sort of guidelines are issued to the states, to say that social issues must be dealt with very sensitively," chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam told ANI.

Asserting that the recent incident indicated the mindset that is promoting in many ways, she further said that it was also teaching children that is not wrong and there are acceptable reasons for asking it.

"Girls are not just about their looks and abilities and moreover it is like saying 'unless a girl gets married she has no other life'. This a very wrong way of putting things across and this also shows how deep patriarchy is in this country that girls really have no values of their own, the entire onus is upon the boys," she said.

State Education Board raked up controversy over a Class 12 sociology textbook that lists "ugliness of the girl" as reasons why parents are forced to pay to get them married.

The text appears in a chapter in the sociology textbook titled 'Major Social Problems in India' of the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

"If a girl is ugly and handicapped, it becomes very difficult for her to get married. To marry her, the girl's bridegroom and his family demand more dowry. The helpless parents of such girls are then forced to pay up." the textbook says.