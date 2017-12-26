Global mobile industry leaders achieve multi-band 5G NR interoperability

An important technology milestone based on the newly-approved NSA 5G NR standard has been achieved by a group of leading mobile communications companies.
Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated in collaboration with AT&T, NTT DOCOMO, Orange, SK Telecom, Sprint, Telstra, T-Mobile US, Verizon, and Vodafone, showcased 3GPP-compliant 5G NR multi-vendor interoperability during live demonstrations held in both the Ericsson Lab in Kista, Sweden and the Qualcomm Research lab in New Jersey, USA.
The successful demonstrations show the companies' combined strength in carrying out timely trials that pave the way for commercial launches of 5G standard-compliant infrastructure and devices.
Moreover, Ericsson's 5G NR pre-commercial base stations and Qualcomm Technologies' 5G NR UE prototypes will enable operators to conduct live tests in their own networks.
"This milestone builds on years of researching and developing 5G technology as well as on leading and contributing to the standardization work. By working closely with our key partners in early trials and fine-tuning our global portfolio, we ensure that we can bring the standard-compliant technology to the benefits of our customers and their customers," said executive vice president and head of business area networks, Ericsson, Fredrik Jejdling.
"As we did in both 3G and 4G, we are excited to collaborate with Ericsson as an industry leader to accelerate the path to 5G globally," said executive vice president, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Cristiano Amon.
The over-the-air Interoperability Development Testing (IODT) was conducted for lower layer data connections operating at both 3.5 GHz and 28 GHz bands. These standardized layers are the fundamental building blocks of 5G NR.
NSA 5G NR will use the existing LTE radio and evolved packet core network as an anchor for mobility management and coverage while adding a new 5G NR radio access carrier to enable certain 5G use cases starting in 2019.
"This first multi-vendor interoperability test of 5G within days of the completion of the 3GPP standard paves the way for Vodafone to trial commercial grade equipment in the coming year. 5G has the potential to provide up to a ten-fold improvement in cost efficiency to help us meet the growing demand for mobile data from Vodafone customers. The capabilities delivered by 5G will also help create the Gigabit societies of the future," said head of group R&D, Vodafone, Luke Ibbetson.
"We see great opportunity in mobile 5G, massive machine type communications, and ultra-reliable and low-latency communications. Cloud robotics, connected cars and drones, augmented and virtual reality - these are just the start of the applications that will drive new levels of innovation and progress around the world," said CTO, Sprint, Dr. John Saw.
