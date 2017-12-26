Global mobile industry leaders achieve multi-band 5G NR interoperability

An milestone based on the newly-approved NSA NR standard has been achieved by a group of leading companies.

and Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Incorporated in collaboration with AT&T, NTT DOCOMO, Orange, SK Telecom, Sprint, Telstra, T-Mobile US, Verizon, and Vodafone, showcased 3GPP-compliant NR multi-vendor interoperability during live demonstrations held in both the Lab in Kista, and the Research lab in New Jersey,

The successful demonstrations show the companies' combined strength in carrying out timely trials that pave the way for commercial launches of standard-compliant infrastructure and devices.

Moreover, Ericsson's NR pre-commercial base stations and Technologies' prototypes will enable operators to conduct live tests in their own networks.

"This milestone builds on years of researching and developing as well as on leading and contributing to the standardization work. By working closely with our key partners in early trials and fine-tuning our global portfolio, we ensure that we can bring the standard-compliant to the benefits of our customers and their customers," said and head of business area networks, Ericsson,

"As we did in both and 4G, we are excited to collaborate with as an industry leader to accelerate the path to globally," said executive vice president, Technologies, Inc.,

The over-the-air Interoperability Development Testing (IODT) was conducted for lower layer data connections operating at both 3.5 GHz and 28 GHz bands. These standardized layers are the fundamental building blocks of NR.

NSA NR will use the existing radio and as an anchor for and coverage while adding a new NR to enable certain use cases starting in 2019.

"This first multi-vendor interoperability test of within days of the completion of the 3GPP standard paves the way for to trial commercial in the coming year. has the potential to provide up to a ten-fold improvement in cost efficiency to help us meet the growing demand for mobile data from customers. The capabilities delivered by will also help create the societies of the future," said head of group R&D, Vodafone,

"We see great opportunity in mobile 5G, massive machine type communications, and Cloud robotics, connected cars and drones, augmented and - these are just the start of the applications that will drive new levels of innovation and progress around the world," said CTO, Sprint, Dr.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)