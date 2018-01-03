JUST IN
Goa Airport shuts down after fighter jet skids off runaway

ANI  |  Panaji (Goa) [India] 

Goa's Dabolim Airport was shut down on Wednesday after a MiG-29K fighter jet of the Indian Navy went off the runway while taking off.

The Indian Navy said that the aircraft caught fire and the blaze was being extinguished.

A trainee-pilot, who was the commander of the fighter jet, ejected out of the aircraft on time, it informed.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

Wed, January 03 2018. 15:00 IST

