Goa Airport shuts down after fighter jet skids off runaway

Goa's Dabolim Airport was shut down on Wednesday after a MiG-29K fighter jet of the Indian Navy went off the runway while taking off.
The Indian Navy said that the aircraft caught fire and the blaze was being extinguished.
A trainee-pilot, who was the commander of the fighter jet, ejected out of the aircraft on time, it informed.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU