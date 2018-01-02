'GoT' finale could easily let people down, says Kit Harington

Kit Harington, who is known for his portrayal of in HBO's blockbuster

series 'Game of Thrones', has revealed that he's worried people may be let down by the end result.

With one interesting final season ahead of him, the 30-year-old opened up to Deadline saying "there's a certain pressure"

he's not felt before.

Speaking about the finale and the filming that has taken place so far on the show's final season, Harington noted,

"Whereas before, every year there's always been a bit of pressure, this season is one where we could easily let people down."

He also said the attention to the characters is not 'more apparent' as the cast grows up, while 'exploring every inch' of

the storylines, based on the works of

Obviously, we don't want to do that so we're very much stepping up everyone's game which is very apparent, at least to me.

We're all growing a bit and I think everyone's attention is very focused on what we're doing in a way that it's always been,

but it may be more apparent."

'Game of Thrones' season 8 is expected to debut in early 2019 on HBO.

