Centre has nothing to do with Tamil Nadu's political crisis: Rajnath Singh

Asserting that the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu is All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) internal matter, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the government has nothing to do with it.
"The current political scenario in Tamil Nadu is AIADMK's internal matter. The government has nothing to do with it," Singh told ANI.
Even as political turmoil in the state is gathering further heat in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.
AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan will meet the Governor at 7.30 pm on Thursday.
In a major development, the praesidium chairman of the ruling AIADMK E Madhusudhanan is reported to have switched over to the Panneerselvam camp.
He visited Panneerselvam at his residence this afternoon.
Tamil Nadu politics took a major turbulence when Panneerselvam emerged at the Jayalalithaa Memorial on Marina beach earlier on Tuesday night to reveal that he was forced to resign from his post and that he would fight, until his death, for democracy in the party.
Calling Sasikala as the "temporary general secretary", Panneerselvam earlier today said, "The Council can only appoint a temporary general secretary. Proper elections have to be held to elect a general secretary according to the party bye-laws. People are on my side."
However later in the day, Sasikala accused Panneerselvam of colluding with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), while adding that he would not be spared following his "betrayal".
"Our opponents are after us and spearheading whatever is happening today, but nothing can stop us from following Amma's path. Panneerselvam colluded with the party which Amma fought against. I could sense the acts of Chief Minister who completely connived with the opposition. We will give a big blow to the act of betrayal and disloyalty," Sasikala told his party members which were received with a rousing reception.
