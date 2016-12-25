Govt to observe 'Good Governance Day' today

The government will observe 'Good Governance Day' on Sunday on the occasion of the 92nd birthday of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Information and Broadcasting Minister M announced this on Thursday after releasing the Government of India calendar 2017 with the theme "Mera Desh Badal Raha Hai, Aage Badh Raha Hai (My country is changing, moving forward)".

"The government would be launching a 100-day campaign across the country on the theme of good governance. Ministers, Members of the Parliament would be travelling across the country to highlight key initiatives of the government taken in the last two and a half years," Naidu said.

He also mentioned that the endeavour of the government is to improve delivery systems, to promote digital transformation and take forward the connectivity revolution in all sectors.