Crucial sectors to meet GST Council today, talk of implementation hurdles

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council headed by Union Finance Minister will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The council will meet the representatives of six crucial sectors, including IT, telecom, banking and insurance, to assess the implementation hurdles under the new regime.

During the meeting, presentation will also be made by the representatives of Civil Aviation and Railways.

The two-day Council among other things will deliberate on the issue of jurisdiction of assessees in the new regime.

This will be the eighth meeting of the council since it met for the first time on September 22, 2016.