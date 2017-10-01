JUST IN
Council to decide on bringing petroleum products under GST: Pradhan

He says bringing petroleum products under the ambit of the GST would provide relief to the customers

ANI  |  Amritsar 

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said decision to bring petroleum products under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be taken by the GST council.

He said that if the Petroleum products are brought under the ambit of the GST then it would provide relief to the customers.

Talking to the media after attending the Dussehra celebrations here, Pradhan said, "Slowly the price of the petroleum products is being stabilised and this matter will be taken to the GST council and with the help of the state and central government it will be brought under the GST so the customers can get relief."

He said, "India has reached towards a crucial point under Prime Minister Narendra Modi; a serious fight has been started against the corruption, which is akin to Ravana. Our country is developing and will grow further."

On being asked about GST, he stated, "I believe GST came as a festivity for the nation; it was implemented after being thoroughly discussed and taking advice from the state government, central government and the people."

"When something new comes into force, it takes time to show benefits and there are small issues with it also but the government is cautious and is looking after that the businessmen have no problems. The way collection of the GST is increasing, I hope that the businessmen are supporting it equally," he stated.

