Walking the United States' steps, Guatemala's has announced that his country will relocate its embassy from to

After talks with Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu, Morales decided to instruct Guatemala's foreign ministry to move the embassy, the said on his official account, reported.

was one of nine nations that voted with the and on Thursday when the UN General Assembly, with 128 votes in its favour, adopted a non-binding resolution calling on DC to withdraw its unilateral recognition of as the capital of

No other country has its embassy in

reversed decades of U.S. policy on December 6 when he recognised as Israel's capital.

Trump's move has prompted international criticism and sparked protests across the

In line with this announcement, the US is shifting its embassy from to the holy city, becoming the first country to take such a step.

is considered a sacred place, which is home to Jewish, Christian and Muslim holy sites.

However, it is also a disputed territory, contested by both and Palestine, which sees it as a capital of its future state.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)