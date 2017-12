At least 251 couples tied the knot at a mass ceremony in Gujarat's

The mass was organised by a on Sunday.

Savani took up the responsibility to pay for the expenses of marriages of girls who have lost their father and are not financially stable to meet the expenses of marriage.

He has been organizing the mass marriage since past five years.

Savani has done "Kanyadaan" of around 1000 girls including the 251 girls who got married yesterday.

The not only takes the responsibility of Hindu girls but there are five Muslim girls and one Christian girl, whose marriage will take place according to their religious customs.

