Gujarat polls: Cong releases third list of 76 candidates, replaces 4 names

The Congress party on Sunday released the third list of 76 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections.
Congress, in a press statement, released the names of 76 candidates for the second phase of elections.
Earlier on November 21, the Congress party released its second list of 13 candidates for the upcoming elections.
The list was released by senior party leader Oscar Fernandes.
Apart from revealing candidates for nine constituencies, the Congress party has replaced four candidates previously announced in the first list, for Junagadh, Bharuch, Kamrej, and Varachha Road.
Earlier, the party also released its first list of 77 candidates.
The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.
