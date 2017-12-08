JUST IN
Gujarat polls: Swaminarayan priest attacked, was returning from BJP meeting

The priest has been admitted to a hospital and a police complaint has been lodged

Junagadh 

Swaminarayan Sampraday priest Bhakti Prasad attacked by two unidentified miscreants in Junagadh's Kotda on Thursday. Photo: ANI
A Swaminarayan sect priest has been attacked by two unidentified miscreants in Kotda village.

The priest has been identified as Bhaktiprasad Swami.

The incident took place late Thursday night in Visavdar tehsil of Junagadh. When Bhakti was coming from an election meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the assailants overtook his car and smashed the car's windshield and hit him with iron rods. After the attack, the miscreants left their car and fled.

The priest has been admitted to a hospital and a police complaint has been lodged.
