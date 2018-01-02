Gunmen kill 21 churchgoers in Nigeria

At least 20 people were killed after gunmen opened fire on them while they were returning from a church in Omoku area of Rivers state,

The quoted the Pastor as saying, "These 21 worshippers included women and children. The incident occurred at Krigani road at Omoku. A whole family was also wiped out by the unfortunate "

"Those killed include people who attended New Year vigil in various churches at Omoku. They were returning home when the gunmen opened fire on them," Bathuel added.

The also confirmed the incident. However, they didn't give a specific death toll.

"I can confirm the incident to you as our men are already on the manhunt of the unknown gunmen who perpetrated the dastardly act,"

"But we are still putting our reports together and it will be premature to tell you the number of casualties at the moment," Nnamdi added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)