Guptill returns to Kiwis ODI squad against Pak

Opener Martin Guptill, who has recovered fully from a hamstring injury, has been recalled in the 13-man squad for the first two ODIs of the five-match series against Pakistan, beginning January 6 here at the Basin Reserve.

The 31-year-old was recently forced to miss New Zealand's 3-0 triumph against in the three-match ODI series due to the injury, though he has since returned to fitness and is currently playing in the ongoing T20I series against the side.

national selector said that they are thrilled to have 'world-class' Guptill back in the squad, however, adding that George would continue to push for selection.

"It's tough on George missing out, but he'll continue to push for selection and will get further opportunities down the road. Martin is a proven world-class player, so we're naturally thrilled to have him back in the mix. He and Colin (Munro) have been strong for us at the top of the order," ESPNcricinfo quoted Larsen as saying.

Meanwhile, the spin duo of and has also been retained in the ODI squad against

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, who missed the series against the side and returned to after his father's death, will continue to remain sidelined.

Grandhomme, who has returned to since then, would now play for and is most likely to make a return for the national side for the last three ODIs against

The five-match ODI series will be followed by three T20Is, which begins on January 22 at the Stadium.

The squad is as follows:

(capt), Todd Astle, Doug Bracewell, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptil, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)