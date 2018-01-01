Hafiz Saeed calls for Jihad against the U S

(JuD) and 26/11 attack mastermind continues to spread religious hatred from the soil as he, recently, invited all Islamic states to launch 'Jihad' against the and

Hundreds of JuD activists participated in a rally 'Tahafuz Baitul Muqaddas' at the Istanbul Chowk here. The event was attended by JuD leaders, including and Makki.

The event was conducted in the wake of the unilaterally identifying and declaring as the capital of

The (LeT) co-founder, while addressing the gathering, said, "The day (Bait-ul-Muqaddas) becomes the capital of Israel, a caravan of 'Jihad' will be launched. General (Qamar Javed) Bajwa, and all leaders of the political parties need to unite. Pakistan's atomic bomb is the asset of 'Islam', which should be used to free This is my open announcement."

He added, "We should organise an Islamic conference to be attended by chiefs of the Islamic states to declare 'Jihad'. The influence of the will weaken and the conspiracy of the against Islam and holy war (Jihad) will come to an end."

The United Nations- and US-designated terrorist was recently released from house arrest after a cited lack of evidence against him in the attack case.

Makki, the second in-command of the JuD, said: "May Allah almighty willing this 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' (Battle of Hind) and 'Ghazwa-e-Saleeb' (Battle of Christianity) will continue and this conference had pledged and promised they would wage jihad for Palestine like JuD had been waging Jihad in "

Hafiz Saeed, who formed Milli (MML), is planning to contest the 2018 in

has protested against time and again for harbouring Saeed. He is wanted for allegedly plotting the attacks that took place on November 26, 2008.

