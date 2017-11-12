Hajj 2018 to be digitised, forms available from Nov 15-Dec 7: Mukhtar Naqvi

Minister of Minority Affairs has said they were trying to digitalise 2018 and that the application forms would be available from November 15 to December 7.

"The application forms will be available from November 15 to December 7 and will be uploaded on the website of Committee of today. We are also trying to digitalise 2018," told media.

He added that they were announcing this two months prior to the usual announcement dates as they wanted to prepare for in a better way.

"We are trying that all 21 embarkation points be intact for the same," Naqvi asserted.

Naqvi also said whoever was going to would be able to travel from all 21 embarkation points.

He, however, added that a few conflicted embarkations points would be given an option to travel from other point.

"If people of don't want to travel from there, they can travel to from as well. One main reason for that is the subsidy is ending and those who will be travelling to from will have to pay Rs 1,10,000, while those travelling from will just have to pay Rs 73,000," Naqvi said.

2018 will begin August 19 and end on August 24, subject to changes.