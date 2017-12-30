Hamilton empties Instagram account post 'princess' controversy

Four-time world champion has hit the abort button on his account after recently receiving for shouting on his nephew for wearing a dress.

It seems that driver Hamilton has had his fill of who has deleted each and every post from his account, the reported.

The Briton champion was heavily criticized after he posted a video on his account wherein he could be seen lambasting his nephew online and making inappropriate comments on his relative's choice of attire.

In the video, Hamilton asked his nephew as to why he was wearing a dress before insisting that boys don't do such stuff.

"I'm so sad right now. Look at my nephew," Hamilton said as the camera focuses on the boy.

"Why are you wearing a dress? Is this what you got for Why did you ask for a dress for " he asked, as the boy nodded delightedly.

"Because it's pretty," the boy replied while waving the pink wand, to which Hamilton said, "Boys don't wear dresses!"

However, Hamilton had later deleted the post, in which his nephew was seen donning a purple and pink dress and carrying a pink wand with a heart on it.

Issuing an apology for his 'lapse of judgment', Hamilton had told his 5.2 million followers on that he regretted his "unacceptable" post and was sorry for negatively stereotyping his nephew on the basis of gender.

Hamilton had said that he had realized that his words were 'inappropriate' and, therefore, had decided to remove his post.

"Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post. I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should," he had tweeted.

"My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone.I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement," Hamilton had added.

Hamilton became a four-time world champion following a ninth-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix, the race which was eventually won by the Red Bull's

The driver, however, failed to continue the momentum after clinching the title and finished at the fourth and second spot respectively in the final two races of his spectacular 2017 season.

