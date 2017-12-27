JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Sports

Here's how SRK wished Salman on his 52nd birthday

Pak violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector of J-K
Business Standard

Hamilton sorry for 'inappropriate' comments about nephew

ANI  |  London [U.K] 

Four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has issued an apology for shouting at his nephew for wearing a princess dress, saying his outburst was a 'lapse of judgment'.

The Briton Formula One champion was heavily criticized after he posted a video on his Instagram account wherein he could be seen lambasting his nephew online and making inappropriate comments on his relative's choice of Christmas attire.

However, Hamilton later deleted the post, in which his nephew was seen donning a purple and pink dress and carrying a pink wand with a heart on it, the Guardian reported.

Now, he told his 5.2 million followers on Twitter that he regretted his "unacceptable" post besides also apologising for negatively stereotyping his nephew on the basis of his gender.

Hamilton said that he had realized that his words were 'inappropriate' and, therefore, had decided to remove his post.

"Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post. I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should," he tweeted.

"My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone.I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement," Hamilton added.

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 11:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements