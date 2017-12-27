Hamilton sorry for 'inappropriate' comments about nephew

Four-time world champion has issued an apology for shouting at his nephew for wearing a dress, saying his outburst was a 'lapse of judgment'.

The Briton champion was heavily criticized after he posted a video on his account wherein he could be seen lambasting his nephew online and making inappropriate comments on his relative's choice of attire.

However, Hamilton later deleted the post, in which his nephew was seen donning a purple and pink dress and carrying a pink wand with a heart on it, reported.

Now, he told his 5.2 million followers on that he regretted his "unacceptable" post besides also apologising for negatively stereotyping his nephew on the basis of his gender.

Hamilton said that he had realized that his words were 'inappropriate' and, therefore, had decided to remove his post.

"Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post. I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should," he tweeted.

"My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone.I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement," Hamilton added.