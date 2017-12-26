Heather Menzies-Urich, famously known as Louisa from the 1965 classic 'The Sound of Music', died on the in Frankford, She was 68.

The musical's creators, confirmed the news in a statement, saying, "Heather was part of 'the family.' There is really no other way to describe the members of the cast of the movie of And of 'the kids,' Heather was a cheerful and positive member of the group, always hoping for the next gathering. We are all lucky to have known her, and she will happily live on in that beautiful movie. We will miss her," reports Weekly.

Menzies-Urich, the widow of Robert Urich, who died of in 2002 at the age of 55, was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, told her her son Ryan Urich, as per reports.

"She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest," was quoted as saying, "She was not in any but, nearly four weeks after her diagnosis of terminal brain cancer, she had enough and took her last breath on this earth at 7:22 pm."

Born in 1949 in Toronto, Menzies-Urich's other acting credits included 'Hawaii', 'Dragnet 1967', 'The Show', and 'Logan's Run'.

Kym Karath, who played Gretl von Trapp, paid tribute to her Sound of Music co-star on Twitter, writing, "I am filled with infinite sadness."

The official handle of 'The Sound of Music' also wrote, "We Mourn the Loss of Heather Menzies- ..

