The Police Department (NYPD) on Friday announced that there would be heavy security cover in the area of City in the upcoming celebrations.

According to the Times, concrete barriers, a special and sniffing dogs are some of the security measures the NYPD has taken for the annual ball drop ceremony in

In the wake of recent terror and gun attacks in and elsewhere in the US, the NYPD is taking no chances and is pulling out all the safety stops in its bid to keep the city safe.

According to the security plan, trucks and other commercial vehicles would not be allowed near and other prominent places, which will see a huge footfall by tourists and locals. Access restrictions will begin as early as 11 am from Sunday for the ceremony and revellers must pass through one of 12 entry points. Those who leave before the ceremony finishes will not be allowed re-entry again. Backpacks, large bags, umbrellas and alcoholic beverages will be prohibited inside the viewing area.

Arrangements such as check gates and magnetometers on sniffer dogs would be installed that detect airborne particles from explosives after a person carrying or wearing them has left an area. Also, armed officers will guard every hotel located in the The hotel rooftops would be guarded by counter-sniper teams.

"There's a huge responsibility on all of us to keep safe. We understand why we are a target. Because of our success, terrorists want to disrupt us,"

"We must have the help of the people in the city. Any one New Yorker can save countless lives," added

and James O'Neill said that there was no known specific threat against the city, but stressed the need to be vigilant at all times.

Nearly two million people are expected to flock in to witness the big ball drop ceremony, and in the thereafter.

"People will be safe and they should feel safe too. We will ensure has a safe enjoyable New Year's Eve," O'Neill said.

City and the US have been put on a high alert since September last year, after a bomb blast occurred in the city and the nearby New Jersey, injuring 31 people. It was followed by a vehicle-ramming attack in in November 2016.

In 2017 alone, vehicle-ramming attacks were reported in and City, which injured scores. The shootout at a concert in a Las Vegas hotel on October 31 was the deadliest of all the attacks, since 9/11. It left 58 people dead and injured more than 500 people. The Islamic State (IS) later claimed the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)