Here's when 'All the Money in the World' is releasing in India

Ridley Scott's highly anticipated movie 'All the Money in the World' starring Christopher Plummer, has officially got its India release date.
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the release date on his official Twitter handle and the movie is releasing in India on January 5, 2018.
Sharing the poster of the movie, Adarsh wrote, "Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer and Mark Wahlberg. PVR Pictures to release Ridley Scott's #AllTheMoneyInTheWorld on 5 Jan 2018 in India."
The movie became 'talk of the town' when Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey as billionaire J Paul Getty in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him.
It was recently revealed by the screenwriter of the movie that 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins played a major role in replacing Spacey with Plummer.
Although the movie and Plummer's performance are garnering positive reactions from critics, it remains to be seen how much the last-minute casting change resonates with viewers or pays off in the long run.
The movie has been nominated in three categories in this year's Golden Globes, which includes Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Christopher Plummer) and Best Actress (Michelle Williams).
'All the Money in the World' also stars Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg in pivotal roles.
