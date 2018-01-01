Himachal CM announces ex-gratia of 15 lakh to jawan Kuldeep Rai's kin

Chief Minister on Monday announced compensation of Rupees 15 lakh for the next of kin of (CRPF) jawan Kuldeep Rai, who lost his life in terror attack.

"We have announced compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the next of kin of jawan who lost his life in terror attack. I will try to meet the jawan's family too," he told ANI.

Five jawans lost their lives after terrorists stormed a training centre in district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the training centre in Awantipora. Three terrorists were also killed.

In another incident yesterday, a soldier lost his life in the ceasefire violation by in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector.

The Army initiated unprovoked firing on posts in the early hours wherein the retaliated strongly and effectively.

