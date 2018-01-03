Hockey India names 33 players for men's national camp

After ending the year with a Bronze Medal at the Men's World League Final in Bhubaneswar, the Indian men's team will report for a 10-day national camp to begin on January 4 at the Authority of India,

With a busy calendar in 2018 that Gold Coast in April followed by the Breda 2018 in July, in August, Asian in October and the much-awaited Men's 2018 starting in November, has named 33 Men's Players for this year's first national camp which is a mix of young and experienced players along with new faces inducted into the Senior fold.

Krishan B Pathak, part of the winning team of 2016 Junior Men's World Cup, finds himself in the group along with and who had promising outing at the Men's Cup and contributed to India's success at the Men's World League Final 2017. They will be joined by senior compatriot PR Sreejesh who is vying to find top form after nearly eight months of break.

Nilam Sanjeep Xess, the young defender from Sundargarh, who led the Indian team to U-18 Cup win in 2016, has been elevated to the He will train alongside stalwart Sardar Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar, Gurinder Singh in the back line.

The line-up of midfielders remains unchanged with Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, S.K. Uthappa, Sumit, Kothajit Singh, Satbir Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Simranjeet Singh, Harjeet Singh in the group.

Sumit Kumar, who featured in the Indian Junior Men's Team in 2016, has been included for the camp with seniors' SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Armaan Qureshi, Affan Yousuf, Talwinder Singh.

will begin the season with the Four Nations Invitational Tournament in Tauranga and Hamilton, which will see Belgium, and the hosts in fray and the ten-day national camp will lay foundation to a testing season ahead.

"The camp will be short and we need to deal with the players who just played domestic matches which means we need to be careful in training considering we play eight matches in New Zealand," expressed

"Like always, the evaluation of the previous tournament needs to come from the players so that's the first thing we do when we meet for this camp. I would like to understand what their experience was of the tournament and what they think needs to improve. For me, Men's World League Final 2017 gave an insight into what is necessary to improve when we play higher ranked teams and I certainly believe we can do better in our 1 vs 1 defending. In the next tour this will be one of the key areas we would like to improve," added the 43-year-old Dutchman.

The men's core group is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Akash Anil Chikte, Suraj Karkera, P.R. Sreejesh,

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Rupinderpal Singh, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess,

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, S.K. Uthappa, Sumit, Kothajit Singh, Satbir Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Simranjeet Singh, Harjeet Singh.

Forwards: SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Armaan Qureshi, Affan Yousuf, Talwinder Singh,

