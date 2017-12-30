Hyderabad man shot in Chicago, family seeks Swaraj's help

resident on Friday urged to take note of the incident in which his father was shot at a in

An Indian boy was shot dead in a robbery attempt at Dolton in on Friday, while another victim, who was also shot at, was reportedly rushed to in Oak Lawn in a critical condition.

According to the local media reports, the deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Arshad Vora, a native of Gujarat's Nadiad city.

"I got this report at 1 am last night. Incident took place at 10 or 11 pm. My father was working there since 12 years and everything was normal the incident happened suddenly. My father got hit by 2 bullets and even the son of the owner of the was also shot. Police took him to hospital and he is in critical condition," Muzaffer Hussain told ANI.

"I want to go there with my mother and look after my father. I appeal media, Telangana and to help my family go to US. ma'am looks after this issue and we just want my father to be ok," he added.

