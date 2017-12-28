I'm too dangerous to helm a 'Star Wars' movie, says Ridley Scott

He maybe be one of the greatest directors on the planet, but filmmaker Scott has revealed that will never allow him to helm a brand new 'Star Wars' movie.

According to Contactmusic.com, the 80-year-old feels that would be too restrictive in his creative freedom for him to want to take a flick in the franchise on.

He also shared that he'll be "too dangerous" for the role of on a 'Star Wars' entry.

"I think they like to be in control, and I like to be in control myself. When you get a guy who's done a low-budget movie and you suddenly give him USD 180 million, it makes no sense whatsoever," noted Scott.

The 'Alien: Covenant' went on to say that the reshoots needed if he was on board would cost "millions" on top of his "heavy" fee.

Scott explained, "You know what the reshoots cost? Millions! Millions. You can get me for my fee, which is heavy, but I'll be under budget and on time. This is where experience does matter, it's as simple as that! It can make you dull as dishwater, but if you're really experienced and you know what you're doing, it's fucking essential. Grow into it, little by little. Start low-budget, get a little bit bigger, maybe after USD 20 million, you can go to USD 80. But don't suddenly go to USD 160."

Meanwhile, following the predicted success of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', current franchise has been confirmed to head up a brand new trilogy.

The news was confirmed by and on Thursday November 9.

