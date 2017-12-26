I respect doctors; didn't say anything against their profession, clarifies Ahir

Clarifying his earlier statement on a few doctors, whom he advised to join Naxals, of State for Home Affairs on Tuesday said that he respects doctors and his outburst was because few doctors were absent from the event.

"The organiser was himself absent. I have not spoken against the profession but a particular doctor. Whatever I said was for the and no one else. I respect doctors from the bottom of my heart. I just showed my anger on absence of some doctors from the event," he told ANI.

yesterday got angry with a who didn't attend a hospital inauguration ceremony.

When got to know that the was on leave, he lost his temper.

"I am a chosen by democracy. Why did they go on leave despite knowing about my arrival?" asked

An angry also advised the absent doctor to join the

"If there is no faith in democracy, then join the movement; we will shoot you. There is no need to distribute tablets here. Naxalism does not like democracy," said.

Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Gondia districts are the Naxal-affected areas of

